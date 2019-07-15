So far the prediction of a hot and dry summer has not come to fruition in Vanderhoof.

The Nechako Valley has seen a much wetter pattern with more rain and thunderstorms during the first half of July.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Philippe -Alain Bergeron says while the rain has been front and centre so far, that might be coming to an end.

“So far, we’ve seen a very unsettled pattern with regular showers and thunderstorms so we’ve been stuck in that pattern we often see in the late spring and early summer but it might be coming to an end soon.”

A spring-like weather pattern called “The Cold Low” is hanging on.

“It’s an upper-low that lingers over British Columbia and more typically this is very classic for either the late spring or in June, there are some variations in the atmosphere and this one just so happens to linger.”

He expects the drier conditions to return in the following week as more rain is on the way for the region this week.

Vanderhoof sees about 52 millimetres of rain on average during July each year.