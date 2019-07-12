Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen is pumped about the progress being made on the new Skatepark.

The construction portion is nearing completion as the cement work is expected to be done today (Friday) with just the curing and landscaping left to do.

Thiessen hopes the community can host the grand opening of the new facility in the next few weeks and will be a major plus to the skateboarding culture in Vanderhoof.

“This is going to be a great facility and we’re really excited about seeing this opening we know the young people are really looking forward to it and it’s going to be a much safer environment for the sport of skateboarding.”

He adds this should put the finishing touches on Recreation Avenue where they have everything from a hockey rink, ball diamonds, the Aquatic Centre and soccer fields all in one hub.

Thiessen believes this new feature is a critical piece in keeping people in the community.

“In order to attract people into the community and to keep them here you have to have recreation, we’ve worked for years on our trail system, our sports fields, certainly the swimming pool but one of the areas that we really sense is that a group of people really enjoy the sport of skateboarding.”

The total cost of the project is around $400,000.