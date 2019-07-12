Another seasonal weekend is in store for Vanderhoof residents according to Environment Canada.

The Nechako Valley should see temperatures in the 23-degree range over the next 48 hours where we could see a mix of conditions ranging from sunshine, rain, and even a possible thundershower.

Meteorologist, Louis Kohanyi told MyNechakoValleyNow.com Mr. Golden Sun should dominate the forecast by the time we get to Sunday.

“This trough will remain in Prince George and then on Sunday, a ridge of high pressure is going to build bringing the sunny weather with a high of 23 degrees, which is close to the normals for this time of the year.”

“For the beginning of the work week starting on Monday, it’s also going to be sunny with a high of 23 and it will also be sunny on Tuesday with a high of 21.”