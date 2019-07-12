The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) has completed a flyover of the West Chilcotin to get a better sense of the situation regarding flooding.

“Our latest estimate with the mapping that we did yesterday (Wednesday) indicates that about 120 properties have been affected,” said Emily Epp, a public information officer with the CRD’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

“That’s mainly in the Big Creek area and that number doesn’t include the residents impacted in the Tsilhqot’in National Government title land area.”

The Tsilhqot’in National Government has activated its Emergency Operations Centre and are responding and supporting residents in title lands.

“Our EOCs are working closely together,” Epp added.

Based on what they’ve seen and the residents that they have talked to, Epp said their main plan is to support residents to shelter in place.

“Many have road access issues at this point and so we are working to determine how long they may be without access and then planning for providing food and water to them until they have road access to amenities again.”

The River Forecast Centre said Thursday it is maintaining the flood warning for the Chilcotin River including below Big Creek. That does not include the Chilko River near Redstone and Big Creek above Groundhog Creek in which a high streamflow advisory is being maintained.

Residents affected by flooding are encouraged to contact the CRD’s Emergency Operations Centre at 1-866-759-4977 (open from 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.).

Epp said the CRD has a Ministry of Agriculture liaison as well as a water stewardship liaison within their EOC.

– with files from Rebecca Dyok, My Cariboo Now