Premiers urging Prime Minister Trudeau to come up with exemption to Buy America policy

Premiers meeting in Saskatoon are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do more to negotiate an exemption for Canada to the Trump administration’s “Buy America” rules.

The call comes after Bombardier blamed the pending layoffs of 550 workers in Thunder Bay, Ontario in part on the rules that it says force it to have an American manufacturing footprint. Host Premier Scott Moe says the premiers will continue to support the federal government in its trade relations with the U.S.

Help on the way from Ottawa to support beef producers

Federal help is on the way to support beef producers.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says the bulk of the $8.3-million Ottawa is providing will go to Canada Beef, a marketing organization, to grow beef sales internationally. Bibeau says the move was not a reaction to China’s decision last month to suspend all Canadian meat imports.

Key interest rate remains unchanged

The Bank of Canada is leaving its key interest rate unchanged, in an effort to balance domestic economic improvement with an expanding global slowdown caused by trade conflicts.

The decision keeps the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting.