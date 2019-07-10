The increased level of flooding in the West Chilcotin remains a major concern says Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb.

The Cariboo Regional District continues to look at road conditions and a flood watch for the Chilcotin River has been upgraded to a warning but since that time, many washouts are being reported on several roads and highways according to Drive BC.

Cobb told Vista Radio it’s a stressful time for residents.

“I had seen some pictures from the helicopters that flew over and saw some of the damage that’s been done and I have phone some friends out that way who have already lost hayfields, fences, and numerous roads. From what I have heard so far, we haven’t seen any loss of homes just yet.”

“We expected fires, not floods this year. The CRD has an office set up and they have people there along with numbers to call so they are ready to go in protecting people along with who they can help.”

The Cariboo Regional District activated its Emergency Operations Centre in Williams Lake on Monday.

Ashlee Jollymore with the River Forecast Centre stated previously a large precipitation event caused approximately 100 millimeters of rain to fall on the region, prompting the flooding.