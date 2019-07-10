A blanket of rain is expected to fill up Vanderhoof today (Wednesday) according to Environment Canada.

Today’s high of 17 degrees could even see a small chance of thundershowers in the Nechako Valley.

Meteorologist, Jennifer Hay recently spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“We’re looking at about ten to twenty millimetres out of that system today with an additional ten probable for tonight, the rain should be ending at about midnight and we’re looking at some scattered showers through the overnight and into Thursday.”

The on-again, off-again rainy weather has been a relief when it comes to the wildfire season.

“Summer is turning out to be a little bit wetter, which is a relief for the firefighters, it’s been off and on as we have had a lingering trough through the area so no strong synoptic weather systems rolling through but just kind of afternoon showers that have been pretty persistent over the last few weeks.”

As head towards mid-July, we still haven’t had that long blast of hot weather.

“We still don’t have a strong summer pattern with that nice big strong ridge coming through, we’re still looking at unsettled weather for the next week or so.”

After the showers, temperatures are expected to remain the 23-degree range for the rest of the week, which is right at the seasonal mark.