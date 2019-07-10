Canada ranks third in world for new childhood asthma cases caused by emissions

Traffic pollution is causing one-fifth of new childhood asthma cases in Canada. CTV News cited a new study from Vancouver Coastal Health said pollution is still causing the condition despite better emissions standards throughout Canada. The study added the country is third in the world for new pediatric asthma cases caused by vehicle emissions

Retired Lt.-Gen. hopes former vice admiral will return to service

The sudden retirement of the Canadian Military’s second in command has opened the door for a potential return of Mark Norman. Lt.-Gen. Paul Wynnyk’s resignation came as a surprise Tuesday night. He said he hoped Norman, the former Vice-Admiral, would return to duty in some capacity after a controversial retirement last month.

CFIA recalls kale kit over listeria concerns

While Kale is considered a superfood, people could get sick if they eat this brand. According to CTV News, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on Eat Smart’s Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad Bag. The organization said the 28 ounce kit with a best before date of July 17, 2019, could contain listeria contamination.

Canada wants to eliminate LGBTQ conversion therapy

The federal government urged provinces to ban LGBTQ conversion therapy. According to CTV News, Canadian officials called the practice “shameful” and “cruel.” The Liberals are considering taking further action and creating Criminal Code reforms to crack down on the programs.