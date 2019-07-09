Starting in the fall, UNBC is launching a new Bachelor’s program focused on environmental conservation.

The Bachelor of Science in Conservation Science and Practice (CSP) will allow students to major in either Wildland Conservation and Recreation or Landscape Conservation and Management.

The degree is designed to give graduates the skills to identify, plan, monitor, and manage conservation in a variety of different environments and ecosystems.

UNBC Associate Professor Pamela Wright said the CSP Major in Wildland Conservation and Recreation focuses on conservation through land use.

Whereas Professor Chris Johnson said the CSP Landscape Conservation and Management major will let students learn about the maintenance of biodiversity, rights, and practices of Indigenous people, ecosystem services, and resource extraction.

UNBC hopes CSP graduates can find work in fields like the public sector with municipal, regional, and federal governments.