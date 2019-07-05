Drivers wanting to get a Class 1 licence will soon have to go through a mandatory training program.

Later this summer, the provincial will gather input from the trucking and driver training industries on the best way to implement the program.

Dardo Krueger, General Manager of Taylor Professional Driving, a driving school for Class 1 drivers, said a mandatory program is absolutely necessary.

“It’s very important all Class 1 drivers are properly taught how to drive defensively on our road with big trucks and heavy loads.”

Currently, the only requirement to get a Class 1 licence is passing a road test.

Krueger said one of the issues is some divers don’t do any training and keep redoing the test until they get a passing score.