A secondary school teacher from Vanderhoof is a finalist for the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education.

Casey Litton, Science Department Head at Nechako Valley Secondary school is one of three finalists for the Community Engagement Award.

Manu Madhok, Superintendent of School District 91, said Litton is the perfect example of what these awards are all about.

“We talk about transformation in the B.C. school system, making sure our students are doing authentic real work and the work that Casey is doing with his kids is an example of that.”

Litton has been working in partnership with UNBC on a project about stream monitoring that they are now working at expanding across the district.

Both Madhok and the schools principal wrote letters of recommendation.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Government House in Victoria on Oct. 4 and receive a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning and a $2,000 contribution to their school.

A teacher for over 25 years, Madhok added Litton “is more excited today about teaching than in his first year.”