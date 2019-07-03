The Northwest Fire Centre has confirmed seven of the 13 wildfires in the area are under control.

Over the weekend there were nearly 23,000 lightning strikes in the North West Fire Centre.

Carolyn Bartos Information officer with Northwest Fire Centre says there are currently responding to 13 wildfires.

She said dry conditions and lack of precipitation during the lightning strikes play a factor.

All the wildfires are under a hectare in size.

Smoke is visible in some areas due to wildfires burning in Alaska and the Yukon Territory.

To report a wildfire or an open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1 800 663-5555 toll-free.