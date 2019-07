Grass fire behind Subway in Vanderhoof (Supplied by Connor Svensrund MyNechakoValleyNow)

Firefighters responded quickly to put out a grass fire in Vanderhoof.

The fire happened behind the Subway on 1 St. at around 6:30 in the afternoon (Monday).

Vanderhoof BC-Brush fire by the railroad tracks behind Subway pic.twitter.com/iiOXwOElle — Connor Svensrud (@connorsven) July 2, 2019

One witness said the fire was about 25 feet in size.

No property was damaged and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.