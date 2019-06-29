School District 91 announced some additions to administrative staff at two Vanderhoof elementary schools.

Supterintendent Manu Madhok announced the following administrative

changes for the 2019/20 school year earlier this week:

Anne Geddes is the successful applicant for the position of Vice-Principal at Mapes Elementary in Vanderhoof. Anne has been a teacher in the district for fifteen years in a variety of positions including online education, primary and intermediate teaching and her current role as the Head Teacher at Sinkut View and Mapes Elementary.

Anne has a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Victoria and is enrolled in a Masters of Education program at Thompson Rivers University. Anne has taken several workshops and courses in curriculum/assessment, diversity training and literacy instruction to further her learning.

Anne is looking forward to continuing her work with the parents, staff, and students in her new role when school begins in September.

Candace Lawrence was announced as the successful candidate for the position of Vice-Principal at W.L. McLeod Elementary in Vanderhoof. Candace started her teaching career in Burnaby in 2011 until her move to Vanderhoof in 2014, where she was hired as a Learning Support Teacher at Nechako

Valley Secondary School. She then taught at Mapes elementary before transferring to W.L. McLeod to assume the role of Support Teacher in the intermediate program.

Candace has a Bachelor of Education degree from Simon Fraser University and Post-Baccalaureate Diploma (Special Education) from UBC. Candace has a keen interest in lifelong

learning and plans to enroll in a Master’s program to further enhance her knowledge for the new position in administration. Candace is excited to start working alongside longtime Principal Libby Hart and the rest of the staff, parents, and students at W.L. McLeod.