As the summer heats up, the BC Coroners Service is already investigating a number of drowning deaths throughout BC waterways.

Heading into the long weekend the BC Coroners Service, along with the Lifesaving Society of BC and Yukon, and the Canadian Red Cross are urging everyone to take extra precaution when spending time near water.

Spokesperson for the BC Coroners Services, Andy Watson said although only 10 per cent of deaths occurred in the North, the numbers can be misleading given the areas low population.

“With vacations starting, people are going to be spending more time outdoors and near the water as it’s getting hotter out. This an opportunity to refresh your memory on the importance of taking precautions before you go to waterways.”

Recent numbers for 2016, show a downturn in the number of provincial water-related deaths being at only 66 but Watson said preliminary data for 2018 could be as high as 80.

He said the unfortunate thing is most of the deaths they see are preventable, often involving alcohol and lack of a flotation device.

“No one expects to get into trouble when you’re out boating or swimming but only at moments notice something can happen and we want to make sure folks are taking steps to prevent tragic out,” Watson said.