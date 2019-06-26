Vice-Admiral Mark Norman announces retirement

Vice-Admiral Mark Norman is retiring from the Canadian Forces.

Norman, who used to be second-in-command of the military, had been charged with breach of trust in connection with a leak of information to a navy ship building contractor, but the charges were eventually dropped. He had expressed a desire to return to duty but instead, the Defence Department says Norman is choosing to retire and that his lawyers and those for the government arrived at a “mutually acceptable agreement.”

“No tie” between detention of Chinese tech executive and decision to suspend Canadian meat imports

International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr says no tie has been made between the detention of a Chinese tech executive in December and China’s decision to suspend Canadian meat imports.

Carr says officials are investigating China’s claim of fake veterinary health certificates attached to Canadian pork shipments. The Canadian Meat Council says the entire industry is concerned about financial losses stemming from the ban.

Federal New Democrats suffering highest attrition rate of any party

With a general election fast approaching, the federal New Democrats are suffering the highest attrition rate of any party with official status.

Combined with the MPs the New Democrats have shed over the past four years, a total of 15 members elected in 2015 will not be carrying the orange banner in October.