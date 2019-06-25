An agreement is in the works with Recreation Sites and Trails BC and the Wet’suwet’en about the Likhts’amisyu Clan camp under construction at Parrot Lake near Houston.

After some online posts questioning the legality of the cabins the Clan is building on a public campsite, the government has confirmed they are working on a formal partnership enabling the both continued public recreation and cultural use.

The site in question is a historical Likhts’amisyu Village that Clan had lived on for generations until the 19th century when the government forced them onto reservations.

Chief Smolgelgem a Hereditary Chief of the Wet’suwet’en said despite some angry posts, the majority of responses and interactions with the community have been positive.

“What we will be doing is reoccupying that site and building a village up there, and we will be helping take care of it with the BC Recreation Sites and Trails.”

He added that they are only occupying a portion of the site and want to make sure everyone feels welcome.

The site in question has been subject to vandalism and arson in the past which Chief Smolgelgem hopes they will be able to prevent with more people there to care for the land.

“They (Recreation Sites and Trails BC) really appreciated the fact that someone would be out there since we have been out there we have gone back with our equipment and began working on the road on the site.”

Part of the work the Clan is doing on the territory includes adding more outhouses for public use, making access to the site easier for everyone wanting to use the land.