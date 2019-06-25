The Blackwater Gold Project south of Vanderhoof has passed its Environmental Assessment process.

The company is now able to decide whether or not to move forward with construction, but Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen said he is pretty optimistic.

“Construction of the mine will be about two years, so once they start construction during that time frame, there will be significant employment of specialized people and locals.”

The project is set to bring 450 to 500 jobs to the community, which Thiessen says is well needed.

“We have gone through some tough times in the last little while with the announcement of sawmill closures, and the nice little thing about the lifespan of the Blackwater Mine is it exactly fits into the downturn of the timber supply.”

The next step is for the mine to get provincial and federal permits and approvals to build and operate Blackwater before they can move forward.

The mine will be approximately 4,400 hectares and have a transmission line that’s up to 140 km.