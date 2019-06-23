The province is investing an additional $26.5-million for the rebate program to encourage the transfer to clean energy vehicles (CEV).

This funding is part of supporting the Zero-Emission Vehicle Act (ZEVA) passed on May 30, 2019, requiring all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in B.C. to be clean energy vehicles by 2040.

“With federal and provincial rebates now in place, switching to an electric vehicle is more affordable than ever,” said Michelle Mungall, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources.

CEV vehicles purchases went up due to the federal government implemented a $5,000 rebate.

Starting July 22, the province is reducing the rebate to $3,000 for battery, fuel-cell, and longer-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and to $1,500 for shorter-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

“Part of our CleanBC plan, the CEVforBC program has been a resounding success. The changes we are making today will ensure it remains accessible and supports even more British Columbians in getting their first clean energy vehicle,” said Mungall.

There are currently more than 20,000 electric cars on the road, and the CEVforBC program will support an estimated 17,000 more with the average price start at approximately $29,000, before incentives.