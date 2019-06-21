U.S. President aborts attack on Iran after finding out causalities were possible

We are getting more information on why the U.S. cancelled planned attacks on Iran. The Associated Press reported it was due to potential deaths. Apparently President Donald Trump cancelled the attack a mere 10 minutes before it was scheduled to be executed because he was told it could cause around 150 casualties.

Chinese minister says “Canada knows what it needs to do to improve relationship”

China blamed Canada for the diplomatic dispute between Ottawa and Beijing. The CBC reported that the Chinese foreign minister said in an interview that “Canada clearly knows what it has to do to improve the relationship.” The minister added that Trump never specifically said he’d help Canada in getting two citizens release from custody in China.

Travelers to Dominican Republic should be careful, according to travel insurance agency

Vacationers concerned over the mysterious deaths of ten tourists in the Dominican Republic are being told not to be afraid. CTV News reported the CEO of Ingle & MSH International said they still don’t know what caused the deaths but there are theories, like homemade alcohol. He said tourists should just make sure they are careful.