The Canadian Men’s Health Foundation (CMHF) is getting a big boost from the provincial government, that the organization said will help expand programming in the North.

The province is giving CMHF $1-million to support three programs promoting men’s health including its DUDES program, which focuses on indigenous men’s health.

Wayne Hartrick President of CMHF, said the fund will help them expand the DUDES program to more communities in the North.

“The club provides a place for indigenous men to gather with a group of other men, and they are facilitated through discussion or activities that are focused around building connections, open conversation, and better health.”

He said the group looks at many health issues, both physical and mental, and creates a support group for men and connects them to information to promote healthy living.

The program is already in communities including Smithers, Prince George, and Houston.

The foundation is also putting some of the money into the website Don’t Change Much, which has free tips for how to be more active and eat healthier as well as a questionnaire to assess individual health needs.