A pair of wildfires within the Prince George Fire Centre were responded to by the BC Wildfire Service over the weekend.

A two-hectare blaze at Whiskers Creek near Whiskers Point Provincial Park and McLeod Lake is being held and was caused by lightning.

Fire Information Officer Molly Blower recently spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“Ya, it just depends on the weather conditions that we’re going to be expecting but at the moment, crews are making good progress.”

The second fire by Old Telachick road is reported by to be human-caused and is 3.5 hectares in size.

It is now being held.

She adds caution still needs to be exercised as the warm weather persists.

“There has been a drying trend throughout the spring and into the summer here, it has certainly dry from what I can see and it will continue to remain dry so we would advise people to be careful.”