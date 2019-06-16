There are two small wildfires in the Prince George region classified as out of control.

Fire Information Officer Hannah Swift said both have crews on site and the classification will likely change by the end of the day.

“Crews are making really good progress out there. We have a three pack intentional attack crew from BC Wildfire, and they are setting up a ten pack of contractors and last night they were able to fully construct a machine guard.”

The first fire is west of Prince George and is 3.1 hectares in size, and the second is 40 km south of Mackenzie and about 2 hectares in size.

Swift said the first fire is believed to be human caused but is still under investigation.

“Prince George is seeing a moderate to high fire danger rating right now there is the chance of lighting forecasted for today.”

Anyone who sees a fire should call BC Wildfire Service at 1800 633-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.