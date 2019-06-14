The Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund has granted eight projects with some funding.

Combined, Directors approved $229,851 in funding for various projects.

“The Nechako-Kitimaat Development Fund is setup to support long-term economic development, these benefits really provide a boost to these smaller communities,” said Britta Boudreau, Manager of the NKDFS.

The following grants were awarded to new projects:

$40,000 was granted to Stellat’en First nation for trail development. This project will develop 3,000 metres of single-track nature trails suitable for hiking, trail running and cycling.

The Fraser Lake Fire Rescue Society was awarded $72,668 toward the installation of a live burn building at the Regional Training Centre. This facility will be used to train firefighters and industry first responders from rural northern BC communities.

The Village of Fraser Lake was approved $18,000 in funding to go toward softball field rehabilitation.

The Village of Fraser Lake was granted $2,599 to assist with the installation of a chain link fence at the waste water dump station to facilitate an expansion of services.

The Lakes District Film Society was granted $40,000 to go toward structural repairs for the Beacon Theatre.

The Lakes District Fair Association was awarded $22,763 to assist with the Pump House/Concession Rebuild project.

An amount of $20,000 was approved for the District of Vanderhoof to go toward the Friendship Centre Kitchen upgrade project.

Three additional projects were approved un the under $5,000 application category as follows: