Another taste of summer is on the way for Prince George as we kick off another weekend.

After a below-seasonal stretch last weekend, Environment Canada Meteorologist, Ross MacDonald told MyNechakoValleyNow.com the temperature will be cranked up a little higher this time around.

“You know, the normals for this time of year are around a twenty degree high so we are going to be riding a little bit above normal for Saturday as we see a ridge of high pressure with lots of sunshine and temperatures getting up to 25 degrees.”

“Saturday I think is the better of the two days, not to say that Sunday is a total washout but we will see some increasing cloud as the day goes on and likely the chance of a shower or thundershower.”

Temperatures will be three to five degrees above seasonal for this time of year.

MacDonald expects the ridge to slowly breakdown by Sunday with cloudy skies and a predicted high of 23 degrees.