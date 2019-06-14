Warm, above-seasonal weekend in store for Vanderhoof
Sunny skies and above average temperatures in Prince George (Cole Kelly, MyPGNow.com staff)
Another taste of summer is on the way for Prince George as we kick off another weekend.
After a below-seasonal stretch last weekend, Environment Canada Meteorologist, Ross MacDonald told MyNechakoValleyNow.com the temperature will be cranked up a little higher this time around.
“You know, the normals for this time of year are around a twenty degree high so we are going to be riding a little bit above normal for Saturday as we see a ridge of high pressure with lots of sunshine and temperatures getting up to 25 degrees.”
“Saturday I think is the better of the two days, not to say that Sunday is a total washout but we will see some increasing cloud as the day goes on and likely the chance of a shower or thundershower.”
Temperatures will be three to five degrees above seasonal for this time of year.
MacDonald expects the ridge to slowly breakdown by Sunday with cloudy skies and a predicted high of 23 degrees.