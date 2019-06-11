Canada, United States, Mexico Agreement to be tabled in Parliament Tuesday

The new NAFTA bill is being debated in the House of Commons by Members of Parliament. CTV reported it’s the first time since Justin Trudeau tabled it at the end of May. There are concerns it might not pass before June 21st which is when MP’s are set to rise. If not the House may have to either be extended or reconvene.

Third-party group paid upwards of $50K to run anti-Sheer commercials

A group called Engage Canada was responsible for the Andrew Scheer smear ads during last night’s Raptors game. The organization describes itself as a grassroots movement fighting against corporate dominance. They claimed the Conservative leader would follow in Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s footsteps by cutting healthcare and education.

SNC-Lavalin gets new CEO

SNC-Lavalin’s CEO Neil Bruce abruptly retired from the company. Ian Edwards will take over the position. Edwards has been tasked to review the strategic direction of the company. SNC-Lavalin was highlighted over the past year in a scandal that got two female liberal MP’s removed from caucus.