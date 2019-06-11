Southside of Francois Lake from the north shore during 2018 Wildfire season, (Photo supplied by Clint Lambert)

Small business owners located in Northwest BC who were impacted by last year’s wildfires can apply for financial aid.

Eligible business owners can receive up to $20,000 through the Canadian Red Cross’s Support for Small Business Program.

The funding comes from the 10-million dollar investment the province provided to the Red Cross last November.

Applications for the first phase of funding will be accepted until September 30th.