Liberal government increasing funding for women’s health worldwide

The Liberal government will increase funding for women’s health worldwide to $1.4-billion every year starting in 2023, with half of this money dedicated to sexual and reproductive health rights.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the funding commitment at a major global conference on gender equality. He says Canada will step up and invest in respecting women’s rights while other countries are stepping back and playing politics with the issue.

Prime Minister Trudeau says carbon tax will help deal with extreme weather

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal carbon tax will help deal with extreme weather events such as fires in northern Alberta.

Trudeau says Canadians are seeing the impact of climate change with the increase in wildfires in Western Canada, recent tornadoes in Ottawa and flooding across the country this spring. He says extreme weather events are “extraordinarily expensive” and the government has to take real action to fight climate change.

Trial of Huawei executive to resume in Vancouver

The case of Huawei senior executive Meng Wanzhou will return to a Vancouver courtroom this week.

Canada’s relationship with Beijing has deteriorated rapidly since the December arrest of the Chinese telecom giant’s chief financial officer at the request of the United States.