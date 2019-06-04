West Fraser will be cutting back on its production at five BC sawmills, including in Quesnel and Williams Lake.

A news release was issued on Monday saying that these mills will be down for one week in June.

The other mills impacted are in Chetwynd, Smithers and Fraser Lake.

The company says the decision is due to sustained weak pricing in global lumber markets and high log costs.

Lumber production is anticipated to be reduced by approximately 30 million board feet.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now