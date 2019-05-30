A candle is made in honour of Jessica Patrick of Smithers | Kyle Balzer, My Bulkley Lakes Now

The Family of Jessica Patrick – Balczer is asking for answers after months of no new information.

Jessica’s Cousin, Jacquie Bowes said after nine months RCMP have stopped responding to the families calls.

“They ended up giving us a phone call saying they would get back to us in March so then we waited until March, and we were told we would have to wait until April and now its May, and I tried contacting them, and there was no response.”

Jessica went missing in August 31st, and her body was found by family members two weeks later on Hudsons Bay Mountain road on September 15th.

This Saturday, her family is taking a stand with other families of missing and murdered indigenous people. At 3 p.m. in Boville Square in Smithers, there will be a barbeque with speeches to draw attention to all the unsolved cases.

Families from throughout the Bulkley Valley, Prince George and even Calgary and Vancouver will come to remember their missing and murdered family members.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP said the case is still ongoing.

“The investigators have had consistent communication with the family. Without compromising the investigation, they have shared pertinent details with the family.”

Jessica’s family is encouraging people to come and show their support.