SNC-Lavlin controversy continues as the company gets charged

A judge is sending SNC-Lavalin Group to trial over charges of corruption. It is the latest step since the company failed to secure a deferred prosecution agreement. The dispute forced two Liberal cabinet ministers out of the party. The Prime Minister said a criminal trial could force the company to move south costing thousands their jobs.]

Canadian government used taxpayer dollars to remind residents about rebate

There are Mixed emotions after news the Liberals spent over $1 million to remind Canadians to claim their carbon tax rebate. The revenue agency apparently sent out seven million cards to homes in the four provinces that didn’t implement their own carbon tax. It has also been reported the paper used wasn’t 100 percent recyclable.

Canada interest will remain unchanged for immediate future

The interest rate will remain unchanged by the Bank of Canada, for now. The Bank’s governor Stephen Poloz isn’t in a hurry move the rate any time soon either. The announcement comes as the economy seems to be getting better after oil prices dropped over the winter.