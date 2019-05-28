It was a hot beginning to the work week in Vanderhoof, but was Monday’s daytime high a record breaker?

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Lisa Erven spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow about the final numbers.

“Prince George came in with a maximum temperature of 26.6 degrees, we were still several degrees off the record for May 27th and the record is 29.4 degrees, which was set back in 1958.”

She adds the chances of Vanderhoof setting any new records for the rest of the week are remote at best.

“For today, in order to set a record, we need to hit 31.9 degrees or higher and then believe it or not, for May 29th to the 31st we would have to hit highs in the mid-thirties.”

The predicted daily highs for the next three days are expected to bounce between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.

“Usually in this May time frame, we are looking at normal temperatures of 17 degrees and lows of five degrees. We’re not breaking any temperature records but we are five to ten degrees above normal for this time of year.”