Motion tabled to lay groundwork for ratifying new North American free-trade agreement

The Trudeau government has taken another step toward ratification of the new North American free-trade agreement.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled a motion in the House of Commons Monday afternoon to lay the groundwork for ratifying the pact.

Two former Liberal’s will run as independent candidates in fall

There’s a new twist to the announcement that former Liberal cabinet minister Jane Philpott has announced she will run as an independent candidate in the fall election, joining former Liberal Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Green Party leader Elizabeth May says she was prepared to hand over her leadership to either of the other two women, but they turned her down. May says she made the offer because she wants the best Green leader possible.

Canada prepared to fight over North Pole

Canada is gearing up to fight for its stake over the North Pole.

After years of delay, Canada has made a claim to a vast portion of the Arctic seabed, which includes the North Pole. It sets up the federal government for talks with Russia and Denmark, which have their own Arctic claims.