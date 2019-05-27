A man in his 20’s is has died following a collision on Highway 97 in the Pine Pass north of the Mackenzie Junction.

It happened just before 7pm Sunday night where the Chetwynd RCMP believe a southbound vehicle crossed the centre line, side-swiped a northbound semi-truck then collided head-on with a vehicle following the semi.

The driver of the vehicle following the semi truck was pronounced dead.

According to Drive BC, the highway was shut down for several hours before re-opening to traffic this morning (Mon).

The BC Coroners’ Service continues to investigate this collision.