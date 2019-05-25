Smoke over the town of Zeballos. Photo by Cole Kelly/99.7 2Day FM/Vista Radio.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has issued a Smoky Skies Bulletin for the Northeast and North Central Interior.

This includes Prince George, Vanderhoof, and the Bulkley Valley.

The bulletin is the result of wildfire smoke from the Alberta wildfires that are burning throughout the province.

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

During this time, people are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, carry any rescue medications with you at all times, and reduce activity level if breathing becomes difficult.