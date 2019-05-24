Some possible showers could make way for sunny skies this weekend here in Vanderhoof.

It’s been quite pleasant all week long with daily temperatures in the low to mid-twenties in the Nechako Valley.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Louis Kohanyi tells My Nechako Valley Now we’ll continue to be above normal for this time of year.

“It is going to be unsettled so we do have a 40% chance of showers, so on Saturday it’s going to be mainly sunny with a high of 20 and then it’s going to be sunny on Sunday with a high of 21.”

The normal high for this time of year is 18 degrees with a low of plus five.

Temperatures are expected to heat up to 26 and 27 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We’re expecting temperatures to remain above normal next week with those highs of 26 and 27 but I don’t think we’ll reach temperature records next week.”