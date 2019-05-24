B.C. already experiencing dryer than normal temperatures

Officials are concerned about a drought in B.C. this summer. Agriculture Canada said most of the province is already abnormally dry and snowpack levels are the lowest in 40 years. The organization added river flows are receding below normal. The dry conditions are happening throughout most of western Canada.

Campers should have an easier time finding sites in B.C. this summer

With summer on the horizon, B.C. will see almost 600 new campsites added to parks and recreation areas. The province’s minister of environment expected over one million campers from across B.C., Alberta and Washington State. The new sites should ease the pressure for visitors trying to find places to set up camp.

International tourism boosting temporary visas in Canada

Temporary visa applications have over quadrupled in Canada since 2015. A federal report said the increase is making it tough for the Immigration Department to process them all. Almost 6 million temporary visas were issued in 2018 which was up over a million from 2017. The surge is due to an increase in international tourism.

Teresa May to decide her own fate Friday

British Prime Minister Teresa May has been given an ultimatum to either resign or risk being replaced in a leadership vote. Conservative lawmakers in the UK are giving May until Friday to make a decision. She recently abandoned plans to ask Parliament’s support for a Brexit bill already rejected by most of her party.