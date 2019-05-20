The province is hosting a public hearing in Prince George this week to get input on children and youth with developmental delays.

A committee of nine people will listen to parents stories and recommendations to improve the assessment and eligibility process.

According to Statistics Canada, 2.9 per cent of all Canadians have either a developmental or learning disability.

The hearing is taking place at the Prince George Conference and Civic Centre in room 204-206 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

People can participate in person, by phone, or written statement.

People can register by calling the parliamentary committee office at 250-256-2933 or 1-877 428-8337 or www.leg.bc.ca/cmt/cay.