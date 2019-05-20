Next Friday and Saturday, people in the resource sector are going to get a chance to check out the bi-annual Canada North Resources Expo.

Hundreds of companies will be on site with the latest products, services, and equipment at the CN Centre.

Mark Cusack, National Show Manager, said thousands of people already pre-registered.

“Canada North Resources Expo is going into its fourth edition, and it’s clear the community and the industry are looking forward to being back in Prince George.”

The 2019 Interior Safety Conference is happening in conjunction with the show, focusing on the theme Safety Responsibilities – Everyone’s Role.

The conference will talk about how to manage fatigue, dealing with marijuana in the workplace, human factors, and workplace injury prevention using physiotherapy.

On Saturday children can join their parents for the price of one for Family Day.

Friday, May 24 from 9:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday, May 25 from 9:00am – 5:00pm