The number of Motor Vehicle Deaths in Northern B.C. are dropping, but the BC Coroners Service says the number of people driving while intoxicated is still high.

In 2018 44 people died in the Northern Region because of a motor vehicle, the lowest it’s been since 2012.

Spokes Person for the BC Coroners Services, Andy Watson said there’s no question many of these death are preventable.

“Date shows a combination of drug and alcohol involvement and or a lack of seatbelts or child car seat straps. We see these as contributory factors to the fatalities we are investigating.”

In 2016 one-third of all Motor Vehicle Deaths in the North were the result of alcohol and drug use.

Close to a quarter of all deaths were the result of not using restraints.

Watson said one of the most significant increases was the number of motorcycle deaths going up by 50 per cent from 2016 to 2018.

As drivers get ready to head out on the road for the May long weekend, he reminds everyone to stay alert and stay safe.

“Have a plan, check drive BC before a road trip and make sure you give yourself an appropriate amount of time to make sure you get to your destination safely.”