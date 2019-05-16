Hotels near airport ground zero for viral outbreak in Vancouver

Over 100 people in Vancouver fell ill over the weekend after staying at hotels near the city’s airport. The outbreak is suspected to be the norovirus but can’t be confirmed until tests come back. The virus has been linked to the Sheraton and Hilton hotels but the exact source hasn’t been determined.

Drug companies accused of illegally promoting life-risking opiates

A class action lawsuit is being proposed against Canadian drug makers for pushing opiates on vulnerable patients. In an article from the Canadian Press, it’s claimed the companies illegally and deceptively promoted the highly addictive drugs which killed thousands over the past few years. The lawsuit will seek more $1 billion from over 20 companies.

Canadians arrested for allegedly stealing Chinese state secrets

Two Canadians detained in China have been formally arrested. Officials think the move was made to put pressure on Canada to release a high ranking Huawei executive. It is alleged the two stole state secrets but no other details were given.

Ottawa yet to decide if Canada will join U.S. in Huawei ban

The Canadian government says it won’t be pressured to follow suit and ban Huawei technology. U.S. President Donald Trump made an executive order to prohibit using the Chinese tech company’s equipment. The United States warned its allies that it may share less intelligence with them if they don’t join the ban.