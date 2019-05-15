School District 57’s Board of Education has accepted the resignation of Superintendent Marilyn Marquis-Forster.

After three years with the school board, she has chosen to devote more time to pursue other activities and opportunities.

Marquis-Forster played a key role in the operationalization of the Strategic Plan and was always focused on the success of students in the classroom.

“In the immediate, we’ll be making sure the District continues to move forward that the trickle-down effects of now having a Superintendent aren’t felt in the classroom,” Board Chair Tim Bennett told MyNechakoValleyNow.

According to Bennett, the Board will be meeting in the coming of days to start the search for someone to fill the position on an interim basis, as well as the Board’s next Superintendent.