People watching a helicopter put out the Lejac Wildfire, 5 kilometres east of Fraser Lake on Sunday, May 12, 2019, | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan.

A quick response to Lejac Wildfire, 5 kilometres east of Fraser Lake that broke out Saturday afternoon has helped crews get it under control.

“The fire went from about four hectares at about 4-o-clock to about 260 hectares by the evening, and so that was a very concerning fire that happened at that point,” said Chair of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Gerry Thiessen.