Almost 50 speeding tickets were issued yesterday.

May is a provincial RCMP campaign focused on speeding and aggressive driving month.

As part of that, officers from Prince George Municipal Traffic and Vanderhoof Provincial Traffic Services teamed up to conduct extra patrols on Highway 16 between PG and Vanderhoof. They obviously had some lucrative results.

According to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson of the North District RCMP, this is what police handed out in just one day:

49 speeding tickets

3 tickets for failing to slow down and move over for police vehicles

1 cell phone ticket

1 ticket for following too closely

1 ticket for crossing a double-solid line

5 other tickets for vehicle-equipment violations

The RCMP wants to remind motorists that the focus for May is speeding and aggressive driving.