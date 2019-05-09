The first heat wave in Prince George is finally here with a ton of sunshine on the horizon according to Environment Canada.

After hovering around the 20-degree mark on Wednesday daily highs should get to 22 over the next four days.

Despite how warm it’s going to get, we may not see any new temperature records Meteorologist Ross Macdonald tells MyNechakoValleyNow.

“We’re actually going to be a couple of degrees short it looks like. Records for this time of year over the next couple of days is about 25 or 27 degrees believe it or not as we have actually been hotter this time of year.”

However, the conditions should still be above seasonal.

“Temperatures will be in the low 20s’ as it’s going to be 22 or 23 over the next few days and typically this time of year temperatures are around 16 degrees so we are going to ride about six or seven degrees above normal.”

MacDonald then expects a gradual cool down from this warm front by next week.

“It’s going to certainly last into the weekend and it looks as though we see ridge start to collapse a little by the time we start to reach Saturday night and into Sunday, it does flatten a little bit so we are going to see a slight cooling trend into Sunday and Monday.”