McDonalds in Prince Geoge on McHappy Day on May 8 | Photo by Mike Tagami

Today $1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal, or hot McCafe will go to support Ronald McDonald House Canada and children’s charities across the country.

This year approximately 25,000 families will stay in a Ronald McDonald House (RMH) across Canada while their child undergoes treatment.

For Randi Michelle the RMH provided was a safe place that felt like home.

“Every month we stay somewhere different and the one month we stayed at the Ronald McDonald House. It was amazing. The atmosphere the things that they have for the kids to do, the way they treat the parents and the children is absolutely wonderful.”

Michelle’s son was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in December, and since then they have had to make monthly trips down to Vancouver for treatment.

She said getting to stay with families who are going through similar experiences makes all the difference.