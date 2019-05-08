Photo courtesy of the RCMP

A Cariboo man with possible ties to Prince George has been reported by missing by the North District RCMP.

Police in 100 Mile House needs the public’s help to try and locate 42-year-old Shawn Taylor.

The missing person’s report was filed today (Wed) by police as Taylor is from 100 Mile but may travel to Prince George.

Taylor has a slim build with brown eyes as well as red and purple hair.

Here is a full description of the man:

Caucasian Male

42 years old

5’ 9

119 lbs

Slim Build

Brown Eyes

Red and Purple Hair

If you locate him please call your local detachment.