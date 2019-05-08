The bus has left the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena as the Prince George Spruce Kings are Alberta-bound.

The Doyle and Fred Page Cup champions make the trek to Brooks for the National Junior A Hockey Championship with their first action on Sunday against the Oakville Blades.

Spruce Kings defenceman Nick Bochen told MYNechakoValleyNow the entire playoff run has been magical

“You know, it’s been unreal so far as not many people get the chance to do this so you just have to savour it.”

Goaltender Logan Neaton adds playing three games in the Bandits should only help them at the tournament.

“It was definitely a good feel to go down there and play some games and kind of get used to the air and the hotel as well as playing games in that building>

As for what potentially separates the Spruce Kings from the other teams at the tournament, Neaton believes the Spruce Kings are a cohesive unit.

“I just think we have a team that is all on the same page when it comes to what we think and what we want to do and achieve and we all have likeminded individuals who want to be successful and get better every day.”

After winning the Doyle Cup over the Brooks Bandits on home ice last Saturday, Spruce Kings defenceman Max Coyle says the team can’t afford a repeat showing of the last two games they played in Brooks losing on consecutive occasions.

“We definitely didn’t show up with our best performance, ya we snuck one by on the first game but the last two we probably didn’t even show up with 50% of our effort and the way we are supposed to play.”

However, it would be a surreal experience for Coyle who is looking to cap off his junior hockey career in style.

“This is pretty cool, I mean to finish off the junior hockey career with a national championship it’s something pretty special.”

The chance at the national stage is also a dream come true for local product Corey Cunningham who grew up watching the team he is playing for now.

“It’s super exciting, I never thought I would ever get to be in the spot I am now.”

PG SPRUCE KINGS NATIONAL SCHEDULE:

Sunday, May 12th: PG Spruce Kings vs. Oakville Blades (1:00 PT)

Monday, May 13th: PG Spruce Kings vs. Ottawa Jr. Senators (6:00 PT)

Wednesday, May 15th: PG Spruce Kings vs. Portage Terriers (6:00 PT)

Thursday, May 16th: PG Spruce Kings vs. Brooks Bandits (6:00 PT)

The national championship runs from May 11 to 19.

You can catch extensive coverage of the event at MyPGNow.com from Reporter Brendan Pawliw who will be at the tournament.