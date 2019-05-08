It’s Emergency Preparedness Week in the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George.

As a result, the District is urging its rural residents to sign up for its public alerting system.

The Regional District’s Public Alerting System is an emergency notification system that enables the Regional District to communicate important information quickly in the event of emergencies in the electoral areas.

“It enables us to reach impacted residents faster than ever before to give them emergency information, ” Anita deDreu told MyPGNow, who’s the Emergency Services Coordinator for the Regional District. “Essentially, what we want to do is let our residents know as soon as possible. So we’d provide them with as much information as early on as we have it. This system allows that.”

Individuals who sign themselves up for the alerts will receive notifications via text message, automated voicemail, or email regarding significant or imminent threats to public safety including severe weather, wildfire, floods, and other events that may impact residents. The system also provides notification of any evacuation alerts or orders that may be in effect for a certain area.

The system does not provide alerts or notifications for events that take place within the City of Prince George, however, those who may frequent outside the city limits for work or recreation may want to consider signing up.

Registration is free for the service and those interested in signing up can do so through the Regional District’s website.