May 28th will mark eight years since Madison Scott vanished during an overnight camping trip near Vanderhoof.

Prince George-Cariboo MP Todd Doherty took some time to speak with her parents, Dawn and Eldon Scott, who still hold out hope that Maddison is out there.

“It’s as raw as you can get. The day that we filmed the video, yesterday (Tuesday), it’s was 2900 days. The Scotts are no closer to knowing what happened now, all those days later, than they were the day they discovered she was missing.”

“We want to make sure that we are keeping the interest and the search alive.”

“It is our hope, that by releasing this video that if there is someone out there who knows anything about Maddy’s disappearance or any other missing person case – that they come forward,” said Doherty.

“As a father of 4, I cannot imagine the pain the Scott family and others who have loved ones that are missing endure. That perhaps, the burden of carrying this information is too great.”